you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 14, 2017 01:58 PM IST |

EPFO-Aadhaar data mismatch leaves over 1 lakh employees in the lurch

The EPFO has directed all its field offices to rectify the glitch by June 30.

Moneycontrol News

An “Information mismatch” between EPFO's Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details of employees has led to the rejection of claims of over one lakh beneficiaries of two Central job schemes.

The Hindu Businessline reported of a June 8 letter from the of the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) which read: “…as per available data on 8.06.2017, it is seen that the claims of 1,05, 591 EPF members have failed due to information mismatch... thereby preventing a large number of intended beneficiaries to avail the benefits.” The EPFO has directed all its field offices to rectify the glitch by June 30.

The EPFO is the nodal agency for the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) and the Pradhan Mantri Paridhan Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMPRY) to avail claims. Under such schemes, new employees with EPF accounts would receive a government contribution of 8.33 percent for the first three years. They were created to incentivise job creation in the formal sector.

The Problem

The EPFO database is meant to match the Aadhaar details while processing claims for benefits under the Central job schemes by July 1. The Aadhaar details of the beneficiaries are matched with the member’s master details in the EPFO database, and payment is released in case of a match, EPFO said in the letter. It was at that stage that the “information mismatch” was found, leading to the denial of claims to eligible beneficiaries.

The Aadhar link Mandate:

The EPFO said it had directed all its field offices to ensure that Aadhaar was furnished by the employer in respect of “all new members who join the Employee Pension Scheme, 1995 with effect from July 1, 2017,” except the North-East, where it would be applicable from October 1, 2017.

“Further, the claim-settlement period has been reduced to 10 days, from 20 days, and the grievance redressal period is reduced to 15 days, from 20 days,” the release said.

The EPFO issued fresh instructions on COC (Certificate of Coverage) for international workers. “Employer is advised to submit the application form for COC one month in advance and COC are issued prior to departure of the employee from India,” the release said, adding there should not be any overlapping of the period of coverage.

