App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure easy third party motor insurance cover: IRDAI to non-life insurers

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety had directed the states and union territories to periodically carry out checks to see whether vehicle owners have third party insurance cover.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Regulator IRDAI has asked non-life insurers to ensure easy availability of third party motor insurance cover to vehicle owners, a move that will help states in implementing the Supreme Court order on road safety.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has also asked the insurers not to deny any request for third party insurance cover (Motor TP) by vehicle owners.

The IRDAI circular follows complaints by states that cumbersome process of obtaining third party insurance is hampering implementing the apex court order.

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety had directed the states and union territories to periodically carry out checks to see whether vehicle owners have third party insurance cover.

related news

The SC order further said that in case the vehicles are not covered by Motor TP, they should be detained till valid third party insurance certificate is produced by the vehicle owners.

Several states, the Irdai circular said, have reported that insurers have a cumbersome process that involves inspection of the vehicle concerned and that vehicle owners have complained that it is not an easy process to obtain insurance.

In order to ensure ease of obtaining motor insurance liability, Irdai said that "Insurers (non-life) shall ensure the easy availability of Motor TP Insurance and in no case can a request for a TP cover be denied".

It also asked them to liaise with the police authorities to facilitate issue/renewal of third party liability policy to owners of the vehicles who are not having third party cover.

The insurers have also been asked to provide facility to make available facility for obtaining online Motor TP.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Irdai

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.