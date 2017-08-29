App
Aug 28, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure day's first flight is on time, else explain: Air India to crew

The national carrier, which has been facing flak for delayed flights, is working on ways to improve its on time performance.

Ensure day's first flight is on time, else explain: Air India to crew

Air India crew members have to ensure that first flights of the day are operated on time, failing which they would have to explain the reasons for the delay, the airline has said in a communication, days after interim CMD Rajiv Bansal took charge.

The national carrier, which has been facing flak for delayed flights, is working on ways to improve its on time performance.

In a communication to the crew, Air India's Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia said that all First Flights Out of the Day (FFOD) have to be on time and the plane's door should be closed ten minutes before departure.

There would be "zero tolerance" to delays on such flights, the communication noted.

An aircraft is used multiple times on the same or different routes every day and a delay in the first flight can have a cascading effect on its operations during the day.

According to the communication, in case of any delay, a detailed report as well as corrective action taken along with a copy of the action taken report has to be submitted to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) the same day.

The IOCC of airlines keeps a tab on on time performance of flights, among other responsibilities.

Bansal, a senior IAS officer, was appointed as chairman and managing director of disinvestment-bound Air India on August 23 and he took charge the next day. He replaced Ashwani Lohani who was appointed as the Railway Board Chairman.

