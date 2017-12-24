App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 24, 2017 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 25.8 crore properties of Yadav Singh, former Chief Engineer with NOIDA

A charge sheet has been filed by the Directorate of Enforcement under PMLA against Singh in the alleged money laundering case following a disproportionate assets case filed against him

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 25.8 crore belonging to Yadav Singh, a former chief engineer with NOIDA, and filed a charge sheet against him in an alleged money laundering case at a special court here.

The charge sheet has been filed by the Directorate of Enforcement under PMLA against Singh in the alleged money laundering case following a disproportionate assets case filed against him, an ED statement said.

The prosecution complaint follows attachments of his properties worth Rs 5.9 crore under the PMLA in the disproportionate assets case.

Singh is being investigated for two cases under the PMLA and in the first case his "illegal and collusive" work allotment resulted into "undue advantage" of Rs 19.92 crore to M/s N K G Infrastructure Ltd, M/s JSP Constructions Pvt Ltd and M/s Tirupati Construction Company, the statement said.

Assets worth Rs 19.92 crore were attached in this second case of disproportionate assets and it was found during the investigation that Singh's wife Kusum Lata along with her sister-in-law, Vidhya Devi, allegedly formed a trust named PGP Trust to project proceeds of crime as untainted, it said.

During investigation it was found that donations by cheque were deposited in the account of PGP trust and equivalent amount in cash was returned in lieu of donations received, the ED claimed.

After investigation, properties of PGP trust were attached which include Rs 4.6 crore deposited in the Indian Overseas Bank, Noida, two properties at Mathura, two properties in Jahangirpur Jewar, Gautambudha Nagar, UP and one office premises in Delhi.

All the properties are in the name of PGP Charitable Trust of Yadav Singh in which his wife Kusum Lata was one of the trustees, the statement said.

