App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jul 14, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

End pub culture as boys and girls are ruining their lives, says Union minister

Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya requested both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to see to it that the pub culture is eradicated.

End pub culture as boys and girls are ruining their lives, says Union minister

Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday appealed to both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take measures to end the "pub culture" in their respective states.

The minister also stressed the need for inculcating moral values among the younger generation while making the appeal.

"I request both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to see to it that pub culture is eradicated and not to encourage such uncivilised things.

"Moral education is very much needed for younger generations. That's why I appeal to the state governments to see that more moral values are preferred in the education system," he told reporters here.

"In dow Telugu rajyo mein, jitne bhi yaha par pubs hain naujavan ladke aur ladakiyon ko vash me la kar unke jivan ko ast vyast kar rahe hain. Isliye pub culture of khatam karna chahiye (Young boys and girls are addicted to the pub culture in these Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They are ruining their lives and so we must put an end to the pub culture)," said Dattatreya.

"There is a need to increase moral standards and also to bring in changes in the education policy and system and I am appealing to both the state governments to formulate educational policy that will promote ethical values," Dattatreya said.

In the wake of Telangana excise department busting a high-end narcotics drug racket in Hyderabad and arresting 13 accused, whose clientle also included school and college students, the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment held a review meeting with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials here and enquired about the usage of narcotics and its influence on the youth.

"It is a disturbing trend that youth are addicted to the use of drugs, a trend which has to be arrested," Dattatreya said, adding, it is responsibility of both the state and central governments to create more awareness on drug abuse among college and school students.

Both the state governments should take up special survey on the affected people, he said and added "If stringent measures are not taken then the situation may get out of hand and become worse."

Dattatreya said he will speak to union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley and apprise them regarding the issue of usage of drugs and for its controlling measures including infrastructure improvement and strengthening of NCB.

He also appealed to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to formulate anti-Drugs Taskforce.

Dattatreya said the central government will open 100 Model Career Centres in the country under the National Career Service (NCS).

The Government has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Posts for maintaining the NCS portal. 3.81 crore job-seekers have registered on this portal, he said.

tags #Business #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.