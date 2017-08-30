End of fake resumes? Now, 10-digit code launched for instant background verification

The days of fake resumes floating in the job market could be numbered with a 10-digit code being launched that will help candidates pre-verify their resume. Background verification company SecUR Credentials has launched the 10-digit code (SecUR Number) that will be available to candidates from entry level to senior levels.

The company said that the detailed verification report of the candidate is made available to candidates as well as employers within 30 days. The SecUR Number is a 10-digit code that unlocks an independent background verification report, purchased by the job-seeker, which pre-verifies key information on their resume.

Once a job seeker is allotted their SecUR Number, they can include it on their resume enabling prospective employers to access and download the report. Any potential employer, with whom the candidate shares their SecUR Number, can view the verification report after registering themselves as an employer, for free. This SecUR Number is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.

HR experts said that more number of individuals, even at mid and senior levels, have been found fudging information in their resumes. With more number of companies beginning their succession planning at an early stage, background verification has also gotten more stringent.

Among the discrepancies found are wrong subjects mentioned as the area of specialisation, passing off a diploma course as a degree, unknown universities from abroad as well as fake degrees.

Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR Credentials said that a SecUR Number benefits the employers and helps them choose the correct candidate for their company.

Employers from all sectors such as retail, IT, sales, support services, finance, cash management, etc. can use the SecUR number to authorise candidate profiles. This acts as a filter to sift candidates for initiative and integrity, and saves around 60-100 percent of the employers’ background screening budget, thus giving them more bandwidth to spend on core activities.

This number verifies key information such as educational qualifications, his/her permanent address, past employment details, references checks, identity details with the help of PAN Card or Aadhaar Card, criminal records, database and media searches, and others.

This is to ensure that the candidate applying for the position is genuine and the time and resources invested by the company are not wasted. The SecUR Number is available in the form of SecUR Express for entry level, SecUR Professional for mid-level, and SecUR Comprehensive for senior level management.

The discrepancy trend has not been uniform across regions in India. While in some regions, it is the educational records that are fudged, in IT sector hubs like Bangalore and Hyderabad, the candidates produce fake employment or job experience certificates that are sourced for as little as Rs 10,000.