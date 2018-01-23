App
Jan 22, 2018 09:42 PM IST

Encroachers evicted from 12 out of 990 Waqf properties: Delhi HC told

The city government today informed the Delhi High Court that they have evicted illegal occupants from 12 Waqf properties out of 990 which have been encroached in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The city government today informed the Delhi High Court that they have evicted illegal occupants from 12 Waqf properties out of 990 which have been encroached in the national capital.

The submission was made before the high court which had directed steps to enforce the pending eviction orders against illegal encroachers of Waqf properties.

By way of an affidavit, the government assured the court that the revenue department will take all requisite steps for enforcement, in true spirit and intent, and provide all co- operation to the Delhi Waqf Board.

"Seven properties have been evicted under the jurisdiction of District New Delhi and two properties under jurisdiction of District Central. However, three properties pertaining to District (shahdara) were already evicted," one of the sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) said in an affidavit.

Advocate Shahid Ali, who sought direction of the court to remove encroachments from these Waqf properties, claimed that the SDM report that the high court had ordered status quo with regard to 745 properties in Takiya Kale Khan here is false.

"There are only over 250 properties in Takiya Kale Khan. Figure of 745 is false," the counsel said.

The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on March 12.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ali, who has claimed there are orders to remove unauthorised occupation of encroachers under the Waqf Act, but the sub-divisional magistrates concerned were not enforcing the orders.

The counsel in his plea said that between 2006 and 2013, SDMs had been requested to get the properties vacated through police circle officers.

Earlier, these officers had the power to get the properties vacated, but through an amendment in 2013 in the Waqf Act, this right was transferred to the Waqf tribunal, the plea has said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

