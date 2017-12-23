App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election to 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi on Jan 16

With three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi retiring next month, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced polls to fill up the vacancies on January 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi retiring next month, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced polls to fill up the vacancies on January 16.

The EC also said that the bypoll to fill up the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated by Manohar Parrikar after assuming charge as the Goa chief minister will also be held on the same date. Parrikar's term in the upper house was to end on November 25, 2020.

Rajya Sabha member from Sikkim Hishey Lachungpa (Sikim Democratic Front) is retiring on February 23 next. The poll to fill up his seat will also be held on January 16.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi was allocated three seats in the Rajya Sabha and these are currently being held by Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi (all Congress). Their term is ending on January 27.

related news

The EC said the three Delhi seats would be filled by holding three separate elections as each of these vacancies fell under three different cycles which were determined at the time of the initial constitution of the Rajya Sabha in 1952.

It said that the Delhi High Court in 1994 dismissed a petition filed against holding separate elections for the three seats.

It said the Delhi seats will be filled "by holding three separate biennial elections to fill one seat each".

The notification to hold elections to fill up the five seats -- three in Delhi and one each in UP and Sikkim -- will be issued on December 29. The voting and counting will be held on January 16, it said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.