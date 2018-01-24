Election Commission to be more active on Facebook, YouTube

YouTube Initially YouTube was banned for a few months in 2007-2008. A year later, China banned YouTube completely. However, it is still accessible in Hong Kong, Macau and the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

The Election Commission (EC) will now put out all relevant public information on Facebook and YouTube as it today announced a stronger presence on the two social media platforms.

A 'social media communication hub' was launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat and election commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa on the sidelines of an international conference here on the inclusion of people with disabilities in the electoral process.

"The EC will now be on these two social media platforms and they have been launched after due deliberations with other stakeholders. This is aimed to create awareness among netizens about the initiatives of the commission," EC Director General (Communications) Dhirendra Ojha said.

The EC had a limited presence on these two Internet-based platforms as it had a Facebook page titled 'India Votes' for overseas voters since last year and similarly some training capsules were uploaded on the YouTube by it for quite sometime, a senior EC official said.

However, from now on, the EC will put up all the relevant public information on the two platforms, he said.

A handle of the poll-panel on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter has been ruled out by EC officials in the near future owing to "certain reasons".