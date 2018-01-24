App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election Commission to be more active on Facebook, YouTube

A 'social media communication hub' has been launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat and election commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
YouTube Initially YouTube was banned for a few months in 2007-2008. A year later, China banned YouTube completely. However, it is still accessible in Hong Kong, Macau and the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.
YouTube Initially YouTube was banned for a few months in 2007-2008. A year later, China banned YouTube completely. However, it is still accessible in Hong Kong, Macau and the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

The Election Commission (EC) will now put out all relevant public information on Facebook and YouTube as it today announced a stronger presence on the two social media platforms.

A 'social media communication hub' was launched by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat and election commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa on the sidelines of an international conference here on the inclusion of people with disabilities in the electoral process.

"The EC will now be on these two social media platforms and they have been launched after due deliberations with other stakeholders. This is aimed to create awareness among netizens about the initiatives of the commission," EC Director General (Communications) Dhirendra Ojha said.

The EC had a limited presence on these two Internet-based platforms as it had a Facebook page titled 'India Votes' for overseas voters since last year and similarly some training capsules were uploaded on the YouTube by it for quite sometime, a senior EC official said.

However, from now on, the EC will put up all the relevant public information on the two platforms, he said.

A handle of the poll-panel on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter has been ruled out by EC officials in the near future owing to "certain reasons".

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.