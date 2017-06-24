Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy for fishing in exclusive zone

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation early today, police said.

The fishermen from here were fishing near Paruthithurai, when the Lankan naval personnel came and took them to Kangesanthurai port there, they said.

The Joint Director of fisheries department, Nagapattinam district, Amala Xavier, said the fishermen using mechanised fishing boat, were arrested on charges of alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the exclusive zone meant for Lankan fishermen.

Their boat was also impounded, the official said.

The incident comes two days after four fishermen from Pudukottai district and 17 from Karaikal region in Puducherry were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on June 22 sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the release of 20 fishermen from the state and 137 boats, allegedly apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy.

As many as 22 fishermen from the state have been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities since the ban on fishing ended on June 15, fisheries department officials said.