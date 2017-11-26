App
India
Nov 26, 2017 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight kilograms of heroin worth Rs 40 crore seized in Jammu

Simultaneous raids were conducted in different parts of Jammu leading to the recovery of 110 grams of heroin from Rajouri, 350 grams of charas from Kishtwar and 1.2 kg of charas from Kathua besides 2,400 banned capsules from Jammu city

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A man claiming to be an Army official was arrested after eight kilograms of heroin worth nearly Rs 40 crore in the international market was found in his possession, a top police officer said today.

"Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Lam village of Nowshera in Rajouri district was arrested yesterday and eight kilograms of pure quality heroin worth Rs 40 crore in the market, bearing Afghan markings, was found in his possession," Inspector General of Police (Jammu) S D Singh Jamwal told reporters while he presented the accused before the media.

The consignment, which was headed for Delhi, was the second major haul recovered in the past three days, IG Jamwal said.

The accused claimed to be an Army official belonging to 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment and attached with the Army headquarters in Delhi, he said, adding "his claims are being verified". He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Anwar was travelling in a Delhi-bound bus which was stopped in Kunjwani and the narcotic consignment concealed inside a box of apples was seized from him, the IG said.

Terming the seizure a "major success" and the "second surgical strike" against drugs peddlers, Jamwal said it is premature to say anything about the end user but it was being transported from Srinagar to Delhi via Ludhiana.

"The consignment bore Afghan labels, indicating that the drugs were smuggled into the state from Pakistan," he said, adding that the drugs were being produced in Afghanistan- Pakistan region.

Jamwal said simultaneous raids were conducted in different parts of Jammu leading to the recovery of 110 grams of heroin from Rajouri, 350 grams of charas from Kishtwar and 1.2 kg of charas from Kathua besides 2,400 banned capsules from Jammu city.

"Our efforts will continue with the same vigour to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking," he said.

Jamwal said the quantity of heroin and the amount of money seized in the recent past was indicative of the nefarious designs of the people involved in drug trafficking.

"The money could have been utilized anywhere but our effort is to break the whole nexus," the IG said.

