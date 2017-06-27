App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 27, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Maharashtra

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Maharashtra

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour across Maharashtra today.

Muslims came out early morning dressed in their finery to offer the special Eid congregational prayers at mosques in Mumbai.

After the solemn prayers, people joyfully greeted each other with a embrace and "Eid mubarak" in mosques, homes and public places.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims the world over who abstain from food and water during the period extending from 30 minutes before the sunrise to sunset.

After offering the Eid namaaz, it was time for the celebrations with family, friends, neighbours and community people, savouring and serving each other the festival special dish of "sheer-korma", a sweet preparation of milk, vermicelli and dry fruits.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.