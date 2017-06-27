Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Maharashtra

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour across Maharashtra today.

Muslims came out early morning dressed in their finery to offer the special Eid congregational prayers at mosques in Mumbai.

After the solemn prayers, people joyfully greeted each other with a embrace and "Eid mubarak" in mosques, homes and public places.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims the world over who abstain from food and water during the period extending from 30 minutes before the sunrise to sunset.

After offering the Eid namaaz, it was time for the celebrations with family, friends, neighbours and community people, savouring and serving each other the festival special dish of "sheer-korma", a sweet preparation of milk, vermicelli and dry fruits.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.