Efforts will be taken to make Thane district no 1: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Minister Ekanth Shinde today said efforts will be taken to make Thane, a number one district in the country.

"We will make efforts to ensure that Thane emerges as the number one district in the country and is developed," Shinde, who holds the Public Works Department portfolio, told reporters here.

Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader and guardian minister for Thane, also expressed happiness over his party winning the recently-held Thane Zilla Parishad elections.

"This (the win) is the result of the work put in by Sena workers," he quipped.