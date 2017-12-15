App
Dec 15, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Efforts will be taken to make Thane district no 1: Eknath Shinde

Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader and guardian minister for Thane, also expressed happiness over his party winning the recently-held Thane Zilla Parishad elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Minister Ekanth Shinde today said efforts will be taken to make Thane, a number one district in the country.

"We will make efforts to ensure that Thane emerges as the number one district in the country and is developed," Shinde, who holds the Public Works Department portfolio, told reporters here.

"This (the win) is the result of the work put in by Sena workers," he quipped.

"This (the win) is the result of the work put in by Sena workers," he quipped.

