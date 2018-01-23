App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edward Snowden says demand to link Aadhaar to services must be criminalised

He also expressed his fears that non-government companies have databases which can store personal data along with the Aadhaar details in another tweet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former NSA contractor and exiled whistle-blower Edward Snowden has termed Aadhaar as “an improper gate to service” and has asked for the criminalisation of demands by the private and public organisations which ask for Aadhaar to ascertain the identity.

Snowden in tweet on Sunday, referring to an opinion piece written by former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief KC Verma, said, “Rarely do former intel chiefs and I agree, but the head of India's RAW writes #Aadhaar is being abused by banks, telcos, and transport not to police entitlements, but as a proxy for identity–an improper gate to service. Such demands must be criminalised.”

He also expressed his fears that non-government companies have databases which can store personal data along with the Aadhaar details in another tweet.

Referring to UIDAI’s tweet that said that Aadhaar database did not keep any financial and personal data and acted just as an identifier, not a profiling tool, Snowden said, “That might be true if banks, landlords, hospitals, schools, telephone & internet companies were prohibited by law from asking for your #Aadhaar number. But any Indian can tell you they're asked for their number by non-government entities––and those companies have databases too.” 

related news

This is not the first time Snowden has expressed his disdain for Aadhaar. In the past as well he has criticised its scale of use on multiple occasions.

He had also advocated for a prize for The Tribune journalist who exposed the Aadhaar data breach earlier this month.

tags #Aadhaar #Business #Edward Snowden #India

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.