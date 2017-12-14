Education officer defends district-level English exam filled with spelling errors in Rajasthan

The question papers for class 10 examination in Rajasthan has created news for all the wrong reasons. The question paper that was meant to be for district-level English examination held on Monday in Jaipur was filled with mistakes.

As per a report in The Times of India, the question paper turned out to be a shocker as it was filled with both spelling and factual mistakes. In a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was called a ‘croad puller’ instead of 'crowd puller'. In the very same passage, the word ‘speaker’ was wrongly written as 'spoker.'

These were not the only mistakes in the question paper. Lotus was spelled as "lotoaus", deliberately as 'delibrately' and violence as 'voilence’ while ‘Gujarat’ and ‘Gujarati’ were spelled ‘Gujrat’ and ‘Gujrati’.

However, the authorities are still bent on defending the mistakes that were made. Ram Ratan, the district education officer, as per the report said that it was only a routine mistake and the issue is not at all serious as bigger organisations like the state public service commission also make mistakes. The officer also added that there in fact exists a committee to check any mistake that appears on question papers.