App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 16, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

ED summons Lalu Prasad's second son-in-law Rahul Yadav in PMLA case

In what comes as fresh trouble for the Lalu Prasad family, the agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned another son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Rahul Yadav, in connection with its money laundering probe against his MP daughter Misa Bharti and others.

In what comes as fresh trouble for the Lalu Prasad family, the agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad.

Agency sources said Rahul Yadav, husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini, has now been issued summons to depose before the investigating officer of the case later this week and explain this transfer of about Rs 1 crore.

The agency has already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering of funds by a firm-- Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd-- and is said to be linked to Misa and Shailesh.

The ED is probing the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Prasad #PMLA #Politics #Rahul Yadav

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.