Noose tightens around Vijay Mallya? ED likely to file chargesheet in IDBI loan case implicating liquor baron

Moneycontrol News

In a move that may tighten the noose around troubled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Enforcement Directorate will file first its chargesheet in the Rs 900 crore IDBI Bank loan case by next Tuesday

Sources have told Moneycontrol that the ED has found discrepancies in the manner in which the loan was sanctioned to Kingfisher Airlines and will include money trail as evidence of wrongdoing in the charge sheet.

The IDBI case dates back to a loan that was granted to Kingfisher Airlines in 2009 even as the airline was mired in losses and was stretched financially.

However, even as former IDBI bank officials have been suspected of relaxing rules for Kingfisher, sources say ED has so far not any evidence of bankers being favoured monetarily in exchange of sanctioning of loan.

The ED, however, is expected to frame charges of aiding and abetting the loan sanction in circumvention of established rules.

“We haven’t found any money trail between Kingfisher and bankers who sanctioned the loan. However, we will certainly press charges of aiding and abetting the sanction under PMLA,” an official told Moneycontrol.

The ED will name Vijay Mallya as the prime accused in the charge sheet as it has found out evidence that Rs 600 crore being siphoned overseas while Rs 300 crore was invested domestically.

The ED has attached most of the assets that were purchased with the Rs 300 crore that was invested locally.

For overseas assets purchased using the loan money, ED has sent a Letter of Rogatory to eight countries where such assets are suspected of residing but none of the countries have replied.

Officials believe the chargesheet will help in Mallya’s extradition.

“We have made a watertight case against him and are hopeful that we will bring him back to India,” people close to the development said. “It will take a year’s time to complete the process of extradition but we have strong evidence against Mallya. These include siphoning off money and money laundering, which help in cases of extradition.”