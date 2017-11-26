App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaEconomy
Nov 26, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Working on package for gems and jewellery sector: Suresh Prabhu

The ministry has already asked the gems and jewellery industry to work out a proper business plan to promote the growth of the sector

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce ministry is working on a package in consultation with the gems and jewellery industry to boost export and create jobs in this labour intensive sector, Union minister Suresh Prabhu has said.

The ministry has already asked the gems and jewellery industry to work out a proper business plan to promote the growth of the sector.

"We have some time left, in another few weeks we have to finalise it as Budget will be in February, so we have to work on that," Commerce and Industry Minister Prabhu told PTI.

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has demanded cut in import duty on gold to 4 percent from the current 10 percent.

related news



Also Read: Sparkle is here to stay for jewellery companies after a good Q2



 An official of the council said the industry body is preparing recommendations for the sector which would be submitted to the ministry.

"We have asked for a cut in gold import duty to 4 percent. We are hoping that the finance ministry will consider our demand. We also want support for technology upgradation and setting up of gems and jewellery parks in the country and streamlining of labour rules," the official said.

When asked about the demand of the industry for cut in import duty on gold, he said "there is a trade-off" as too much of gold import causes a problem for CAD (current account deficit) but on the other hand inbound shipments of the precious yellow metal for export purposes benefit the current account.

"So how to ensure (this balance) is something which we will have to work. How can you have jewellery without gold," he said, adding import of gold for export by making value addition is the best thing and "how to structure that, it is something which we have to work".

In general terms, CAD refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has an impact on the exchange rate.

PC Jewellers MD Balram Garg too said that there has been demand for a significant cut in the import duty as small exporters are facing a huge problem in procuring gold.

"We need to give incentives to boost exports of the sector. We have submitted our demand. The commerce ministry is very positive on that. The export situation is not good and incentives will help enhance the competitiveness of the sector," Garg said.

India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China. The import mainly takes care of the demand for the jewellery industry.

At present, gold import attracts 10 percent duty. The gems and jewellery industry along with the commerce ministry have time and again urged the finance ministry to consider a cut in the import duty.

Talking about the diamond sector, Prabhu said he is talking to the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh to revive a diamond mine as reserves for raw material is not adequate in the country.

He said that huge diamond reserves are present in Russia and the minister has discussed the issues concerning procurement of raw material with the officials during his recent visit to Moscow.

tags #Economy #India #jewellery

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.