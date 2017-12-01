Want to buy an affordable house under PMAY scheme? Here's how you can apply

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 1.12 lakh more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Under this scheme, citizens who either live in a slum area or require affordable homes can apply for one at a subsidised interest rate. Here are different ways that you can apply for an affordable house:

> Manual

The concerned Urbal Local Body (ULB) is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a demand survey in their locality, both offline and online, without any charge for the same.

In such cases, citizens can get themselves registered under the scheme at Common Service Centers (CSCs) facilitated by the State / UT Governments by paying a registration fee of Rs 25 plus GST.

While registering for the scheme, the citizens may have to fill in the required details such as name, area, Aadhaar card number and so on in the application form. Once the application is filled, the customer will receive an application number which can be later used to track the status of the application.

If you wish to apply for the scheme online, you can visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: http://pmaymis.gov.in/

Follow these steps to apply online for the scheme:

> Click on 'Citizen Assessment' option at the top of the website.

> Select one of the two options — Slum Dwellers or Benefit under other 3 components — available in the drop-down list. Benefits under 3 components include Credit Linked Subsidy, Affordable Housing in Partnership and Subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancement.

> Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number without any space in the pop-up screen.

> Fill in the required details such as name, address, income, details of the present house you live in, bank account information and others in the Application form.

> Enter the captcha and save.

> Print the application and note down the application number for tracking the status.

> You can track your application using application number or Name, Father's Name and ID type under the 'track assessment' option available in the drop-down list in 'citizen assessment' option.

> e-KYC method

You can apply using the e-KYC method if your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar. Follow these steps to apply for affordable housing using this method:

> Visit the official website link to fill an application via this method.

> Enter your Aadhaar number and monthly household income.

> Select 'One Time Password' option. Following which, you will receive an OTP in the registered mobile number.

> Enter the OTP and fill in the required details in the Application.

> Enter the captcha and save the application number.

While applying for affordable homes, citizens are requested to be aware that Ministry has not authorised any private entity or person to collect money as a consideration for availing of any benefit under the PMAY (U) Mission. In such cases, citizens are advised to verify with the ministry officials at pmaymis-mhupa@gov.in or 011-23060484.