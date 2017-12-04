Onion, tomato prices to fall in next 15-20 days: Agriculture Secy

Onion and tomato prices are expected to cool down in retail markets in next 15-20 days with the arrival of fresh crop, according to Agriculture Secretary S K Pattanayak.

The price rise in these two kitchen staples is a "temporary problem" and the situation will definitely improve, he told PTI.

As per the trade data, onion and tomato prices are ruling in the range of Rs 70-80 per kg in the retail market of the national capital. A similar rise in prices seen in other major cities as well.

"We are hopeful price correction will be seen in the coming days. Planting of onion in Maharashtra, the leading producer, is quite good. Once arrival begins, prices will come down. In another 15-20 days, it will be fine," Pattanayak said.

The new tomato crop has been sown and that will be harvested soon, he said, adding that increased arrival will cool down the prices in both wholesale and retail markets.

Both onion and tomato production has been affected due to unseasonal rains and dry spells in some parts of the country.