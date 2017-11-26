App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaEconomy
Nov 26, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output jumps 5% to 8.6 million tonnes in Oct 2017 : Worldsteel

According to the report, India's steel output during January-October 2017 was 6.4 percent higher at 84.123 MT, as against 79.073 MT during the corresponding period of 2016

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel production rose 5.3 percent to reach 8.629 million tonnes (MT) in October 2017, global steel body Worldsteel said in a report.

The country had produced 8.197 million tonnes of steel during the same month last year, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said.

According to the report, India's steel output during January-October 2017 was 6.4 percent higher at 84.123 MT, as against 79.073 MT during the corresponding period of 2016.

Japan, the second largest crude steel producing nation, reported a 1 percent contraction in output at 8.971 MT in October 2017, compared to 9.060 MT during the same month last year.

related news

During the first ten months of 2017 to Japan's steel output dipped 0.2 percent to 87.239 MT from 87.442 MT in the year-ago period.

India is already the world leader in stainless steel production and the third largest crude steel producer.

China maintained its position as the world leader in crude steel production, registering a 6.1 percent rise in output during last month as well as January-October period of 2017.

In October, China produced 72.362 MT of crude steel as against 68.228 MT in the year-ago month.

The country produced 709.500 MT in January-October 2017 compared to 668.459 MT in the year-ago period.

During October 2017, global steel output stood at 145.254 MT, 5.9 percent higher than 137.214 MT in October 2016.

Worldsteel has 66 member countries, representing approximately 85 percent of the world's steel production.

"The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in October 2017 was 73.0percentt. This is 3.0 percentage points higher than October 2016. Compared to September 2017, it is 0.6 percentage points lower," it added.

tags #Economy #India #steel industry

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.