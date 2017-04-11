Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death in Pakistan

Moneycontrol News

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V ? Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national accused of espionage by Pakistan has been sentenced to death, Pakistan military?s public relations wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to New18 sources, Indian government was not informed of any trial and it is an internal decision of the Pakistan army.

Jadhav was reportedly arrested from Balochistan after entering from Iran. Pakistan has accused him of being a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

However, India had acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Naval officer, but had denied all claims of any connection with the government.

The Pakistan army, few months ago, had released a ?confessional video? of Jadhav, in which he said that he was a serving officer in Indian Navy.

On the other hand, India believed that Jadhav was picked up from Iran.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Foreign Affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz had ruled out any possibility of extraditing Jadhav back to India.

Aziz had also said that an FIR was already filed against Jadhav and a case was been prepared for his terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan.