App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaEconomy
Apr 10, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death in Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jhadhav, the Indian national accused of espionage by Pakistan has been sentenced to death, Pakistan military’s public relations department said on Monday.

Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death in Pakistan

Moneycontrol News

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national accused of espionage by Pakistan has been sentenced to death, Pakistan military?s public relations wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to New18 sources, Indian government was not informed of any trial and it is an internal decision of the Pakistan army.

Jadhav was reportedly arrested from Balochistan after entering from Iran. Pakistan has accused him of being a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

However, India had acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Naval officer, but had denied all claims of any connection with the government.

The Pakistan army, few months ago, had released a ?confessional video? of Jadhav, in which he said that he was a serving officer in Indian Navy.

On the other hand, India believed that Jadhav was picked up from Iran.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Foreign Affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz had ruled out any possibility of extraditing Jadhav back to India.

Aziz had also said that an FIR was already filed against Jadhav and a case was been prepared for his terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan.

tags #India #indian spy #Kulbhushan Jadhan sentenced to death #Kulbhushan Jadhav #News #Pakistan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.