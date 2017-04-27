App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaEconomy
Apr 27, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, US discuss measures to strengthen partnership at UN

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley discussed with her Indian counterpart Syed Akbaruddin the economic and anti-corruption reforms undertaken by India to spur growth and measures to strengthen Indo-US partnership at the world body.

India, US discuss measures to strengthen partnership at UN

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley discussed with her Indian counterpart Syed Akbaruddin the economic and anti-corruption reforms undertaken by India to spur growth and measures to strengthen Indo-US partnership at the world body.

Haley met Akbaruddin at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN here yesterday.

"They discussed peacekeeping reform and India's economic and anti-corruption reforms that have helped businesses and spurred growth,” according to a statement issued by the US Mission to the UN.

The two ambassadors also discussed the "close ties between the two countries and opportunities to further the partnership between the US and India at the United Nations.”

Akbaruddin told PTI that "we shared perspectives on how to work together at UN in line with growing India-US ties."

Indian-American Haley, who was the Governor of South Carolina before being appointed by President Donald Trump as Washington’s envoy to the UN, has quickly garnered a reputation at the world body for being tough-talking and blunt.

Earlier this month, Haley had said that the US would try and "find its place" in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions and that Trump could play a role in such endeavours.

India had swiftly rejected any US role in resolving Indo-Pak issues, saying the government's position for "bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed".

tags #Economy #India #News #United Nations #US

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.