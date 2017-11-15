App
Nov 14, 2017 09:14 PM IST

GST rate cut: Here's what gets cheaper from November 15

The move will be a relief for consumers who might have felt the pinch on their day-to-day shopping.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The GST Council has overhauled the new tax regime reducing the 28 percent tax levied on 178 items to 18 percent or lesser. Most important of them all, the Council decided to slash the GST rate on AC and non-AC restaurants to 5 percent from the current 18 percent slab. The new rates will be applicable effective November 15.

The move will be a big relief for consumers who might have felt the pinch on their day-t0-day shopping. Here are some of the items that will see a lower tax rate.

GST rate cut from 28% to 18%

1) Liquid soaps

An activist of the global environmental conservation organization WWF displays a fake bottle of liquid soap during a protest outside an extraordinary European Union Competitiveness Ministers meeting in Brussels December 13, 2005. EU governments are expected to approve landmark legislation on the registration, testing and authorisation of thousands of household chemical products, known as REACH. The bill, a different version of which has been approved by the European Parliament, has been the subject of fierce lobbying by the chemicals industry and environmental groups. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RP2DSFHMBQAC

2) Cosmetics and deodorants

Nivea After Shave bottles are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer - RC155F5F2C00

Full list of revised GST rates for 178 categories of goods

GST reducing to 17% from 21% on

3) Detergents

Tide laundry detergent is shown on display in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC17C51DE640

4) Razors

Razors are displayed at the Rasor Shop store in Zurich, Switzerland October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RC17642803E0

5) After-shave products

Men's grooming products are seen on display for sale at a barbers shop in London, Britain, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1511D0A7F0

6) Grooming products

L'Oreal grooming products are seen at a hairdressing salon in Vienna, Austria, October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader - RC17C9765310

7) Chocolate

Green and Black's chocolate bars are seen in a photo illustration in London, Britain August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RC113C13A510

GST reduced from 18% to 12%

8) Diabetic food

A worker of MyMeals, a food delivery service, prepares dinner for people with diabetes at Cikokol district near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta - GF10000397108

9) Medicinal grade oxygen

Oxygen bottles wait to be loaded onto the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prior to its departure from Naval Base San Diego on a four month Pacific Partnership humanitarian deployment to the South Pacific May 15, 2015. The ship has a 1,000 patient bed capacity, four X-ray rooms a CT scan unit as well as a optometry and lens laboratory. REUTERS/Mike Blake - GF10000096460

10) Spectacle frames

 

Sales clerk Satoshi Watanabe is reflected in a pair of glasses as he performs a rap song in front an optical store in a shopping district of Tokyo February 24, 2011. Watanabe began rapping four years ago at different branches of the eyeglass chain store he works at after a manager suggested he try new ways to boost sales. According to Watanabe, the act managed to improve sales initially and he has managed to retain a few loyal customers who remember his act. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN - Tags: SOCIETY EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS ODDLY) - GM1E72O1ORC01

GST rate cut from 5% to 0

11) Dried vegetables

Hungary's trademark dried red peppers adorn a vegetable stand in the Great Market Hall in Budapest November 20, 2013. Budapest offers a wealth of choices for lovers of music, art and architecture in a beautiful setting on the Danube river, which bisects the city on the midpoint of its journey from the Black Forest to the Black Sea. To match Trip Tips: TRAVEL-BUDAPEST/ Picture taken November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh (HUNGARY - Tags: FOOD SOCIETY BUSINESS TRAVEL) - GM1E9BM0NCG01

12) Sweet Potatoes

Farmers harvest sweet potatoes in a field in Jining, Shandong province, China November 2, 2017. Picture taken November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. - RC14071FBFA0

13) Dried or frozen fish

A pile of fish collected from a net is seen during harvesting at one of Europe's biggest freshwater fishing firms in the Great Hungarian plain in Hortobagy, Hungary November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh - RC1A91B18D20

14) Coconut shell

A farm worker shells a coconut in Samut Songram, Thailand, 75 kilometers (47 miles) south of the capital Bangkok on March 5 2001. Thai coconut farmer Kitti Maneesrikul has developed a clean and cheap fuel from used coconut oil which can be used by cars, trucks and industrial engines. Environmentalists say such renewable fuels should replace fossil fuels, which are contributing to global warming. DWW/CC - RP2DRIIQHYAA

