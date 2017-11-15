GST rate cut: Here's what gets cheaper from November 15

The move will be a relief for consumers who might have felt the pinch on their day-to-day shopping.
The GST Council has overhauled the new tax regime reducing the 28 percent tax levied on 178 items to 18 percent or lesser. Most important of them all, the Council decided to slash the GST rate on AC and non-AC restaurants to 5 percent from the current 18 percent slab. The new rates will be applicable effective November 15.
The move will be a big relief for consumers who might have felt the pinch on their day-t0-day shopping. Here are some of the items that will see a lower tax rate.
1) Liquid soaps
2) Cosmetics and deodorants
GST reducing to 17% from 21% on
3) Detergents
4) Razors
5) After-shave products
6) Grooming products
7) Chocolate
GST reduced from 18% to 12%
8) Diabetic food
9) Medicinal grade oxygen
10) Spectacle frames
GST rate cut from 5% to 0
11) Dried vegetables
12) Sweet Potatoes
13) Dried or frozen fish
14) Coconut shell