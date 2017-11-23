Flyers may have to pay more as govt mulls hiking passenger services fee

The government is likely to increase passenger services fee by at least 38 percent to meet airport security costs, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the report, the fee hike decision came after the finance ministry declined to fund the deficit. The government had earlier said that the fee will not be raised and all costs will be taken care of by the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI).

Sources told the paper that the finance ministry will transfer the cost to the CFI only if it is 'revenue-neutral for them.' He added that this can be done only if the passenger service fee is raised.

"We estimate that the raise could be in the range of Rs 50 per ticket, which would not just help bridge the annual fund gap but also the deficit accumulated over the years," the source was quoted as saying.

This is over and above the Rs 130 passenger service fee charged currently. The fee is charged per ticket while booking the travel. With the levy collected, the authorities are able to fund airport security costs and pay salaries to the CISF personnel guarding the airports.

The aviation ministry assumed that in case any deficit was to be funded, the finance ministry would fund it. However, the latter refused and the aviation ministry is left with no choice but to burden passengers with the increase in cost.

"Now, whether we decide to continue with the existing system or move to CFI, the raise in PSF is bound to happen," the official told the paper.

According to the report, the cost of providing security at airports across the country comes to a little over Rs 1,300 crore while the levy collected fell short by Rs 500 crore.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) also suffers from a deficit of Rs 150 crore each year and pays up from its own corpus.

The rising deficit issue was pointed out in June by CISF DG OP Singh, when he had asked the government for help in getting the CISF dues cleared.

In his letter, DG Singh quoted the rising deficits and said the rising deficits of 59 airports summed up to Rs 735.33, up from just Rs 542.57 crore in the previous year. He pointed that out of the total dues, Rs 655.40 crore is from Delhi International Airport Limited.