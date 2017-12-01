First Re 1 note completes a century, India waits for the new one to come into circulation

As India celebrated 100 years since the first-ever Re.1 note was introduced, the country is also awaiting the return of the note in that demonetisation.

Earlier this year, the government said that the note will make its comeback into circulation after 21 years. Printing had stopped because of rising costs. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment which owns an online museum for Indian currency, says public demand prompted its return.

He said one of the main motivations for launching a new Re 1 note is that people like to use the denomination for auspicious occasions.

Indians believe in donating sums like Rs 11, Rs 101, and other denominations that end with the digit 1 to temples and at festivals as they consider it to be auspicious. "Even though we have the Re 1 coin, the 'feel good' factor is felt with the note," said Agrawal.

He said that collectors also began to demand a new Re 1 note as the original one has plenty of history attached to it.

This what the new Re 1 note looks like:

The first Re 1 note came into being under British Rule because there was a sudden shortage of the silver Re 1 coin which was in circulation before 1917. During World War I, the silver coins were being melted by the bullion traders due to the goods supply shortage which was faced during wartime.

These notes were printed in England, and it carried the image of the Re 1 silver coin to validate it as legal currency.

Front side of the first Re 1 note -

Back of the first Re 1 note:

Agrawal says that the Re 1 note has been printed 125 times and in 44 designs since 1917. Unlike the other currency notes, Re 1 is issued by the Ministry of Finance and not the Reserve Bank of India.