Nov 20, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line: Safety approval for stretch that cuts Noida-South Delhi commute to 16 minutes

Now, commuters between South Delhi and Noida have reason to cheer as their travelling time will be slashed by 70 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Botanical Garden-Kalkalji Mandir stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, that is set to connect South Delhi with Noida, has been granted the necessary approval from Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and is expected to open by November-end or early December, as per several media reports.

The 12.64 km stretch is set to be the winter gift from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to all South Delhiites travelling to Noida for work, and vice-versa, as it will reduce travelling time by a whopping 70 percent.

The inspection of the stretch was done between November 13-15, the Delhi Metro said.

"However, the approval is conditional and based on the compliance of some more requirements. The exact date of opening of the corridor will be intimated after the compliance of all the requirements specified by the CMRS," a release from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The Botanical Garden station will be connecting Noida directly with Nehru Place and Kalkaji in South Delhi in just under 16 minutes. At present, it takes 52 minutes after interchanging at Mandi House.

Delhi Metro magenta_Revised

Once the entire line is up and running, the travel time from Noida Sector-18 to NHPC Chowk (Faridabad) will be reduced from 58 minutes to 36 minutes, and between Noida City Centre to Jasolla Apollo will also come down from around 50 minutes down to 26 minutes.

Once fully opened, the Magenta Line, will connect Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal I station directly with Botanical Garden and travel time for airport-bound commuters from Noida will come down to be 38 minutes.



Also Read: Delhi air pollution: If completed on time Metro phase 3 could have taken 1.4 lakh cars off road



 

Not only that, Noida commuters will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing at Hauz Khas station with lesser travel time as it will come down to 50 minutes (less than an hour basically), a 40-minute reduction from the previous one. It will also reduce pressure on centrally-located Rajiv Chowk station, which is currently the changing point for Noida-Gurgaon commuters.

The 12.64 km stretch from Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir comprises of nine stations - Kalkaji Mandir, Okhla NSIC, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden.

This stretch also saw Delhi Metro building its second bridge over the Yamuna, for connecting the Kalindi Kunj and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations.

Also Read: Delhi smog: Puri asks DMRC to increase frequency of trains to promote use of public transport 


After it opens, it will be the first line to be using Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology that will facilitate movement of the trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.


 

The Magenta line will also be having an elevated stabling yard at Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh metro station, where trains are parked for maintenance.

After the line opens up, Botanical Garden is going to be the first interchange metro station in NCR - allowing interchange between Blue and Magenta lines.

The Magenta Line has planned interchanges at the Yellow, Blue and Violet lines of the Delhi Metro network at Hauz Khas, Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir respectively.


The Delhi Metro’s Phase III project also consists of the Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar. Entire Phase III is expected to be up and running by March 2018.

