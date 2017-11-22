App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaEconomy
Nov 22, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big bang changes in GST laws on anvil to ease rules and procedures

GST Council to discuss law advisory group’s recommendations in Jan; a decision on whether to continue with reverse charge mechanism (RCM), tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) also expected

Shreya Nandi @shreyanandi15
छोटे और मझोले कारोबारियों के लिए पर्सनल कम्प्यूटर कई तरह से फायदेमंद होता है। पीसी के जरिए आप जीएसटी पोर्टल पर बड़ी सरलता से जीएसटी फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं। • जीएसटीएन काफी यूजर फ्रेंडली है जिससे आप सिर्फ 20 मिनट में अपना टैक्स फाइल कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको सिर्फ अपने डॉक्यूमेंट अपलोड करने होते हैं। • आप ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर बिना किसी परेशानी के एनवॉयस और जीएसटी से संबंधित दूसरे डॉक्युमेंट अपलोड कर सकते हैं। यह काफी सुविधाजनक और आसान है। • पीसी होने से आप तमाम कागजी लिखा-पढ़ी और अलग-अलग फाइलों को संभालकर रखने के झंझट से बच जाते हैं। आपके कारोबार से संबंधित तमाम आंकड़ो को बड़ी आसानी से कम्प्यूटर में संग्रहित किया जा सकता है। • किसी ऑफलाइन एक्सल बेस्ड फार्मेट पर कारोबार से संबंधित सारे विवरण डालें। आपको एक्सल शीट में कारोबार से संबंधित सभी आंकड़े मिल जाएंगे जिससे एकाउंटिग की प्रक्रिया बहुत आसान हो जाएगी। आप अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आंकड़ों को मासिक आधार पर संग्रहित कर सकते हैं। • आप अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आयत, निर्यात, मांग, आपूर्ति, कर भुगतान, अलग-अलग तरह के बिलों और दूसरे जरूरी दस्तावेजों को अपने कम्प्यूटर में संग्रहित रख सकते हैं और इन दस्तावेजों को जरूरत पड़ने पर कहीं भी और कभी भी देख सकते हैं। इससे आपके कारोबार के ऑडिट के समय भी सहूलियत मिलती है। • पर्सनल कम्प्यूटर पर आप अपनी जरूरत के अनुसार क्लियर टैक्स, टैली, जोहो बुक्स, जेन-जीएसटी जैसे सॉफ्टवेयर यूज कर सकते हैं। आप अपने पीसी पर जीएसटी फाइल करने के लिए किसी प्रोफेशनल की मदद ले सकते हैं। अगर आप किसी सीए को जानते हैं तो वो आपको जीएसटी के फायदे अच्छी तरह से समझा सकता है। अगर आप खुद जीएसटी फाइलिंग करना चाहते हैं तो आपको 5 सरल स्टेप्स का पालन करना होगा। आप अपने पीसी पर अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आंकड़ो को सुरक्षित रखते हुए खुद अपनी जीएसटी फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं। आप अपने पीसी पर इन 5 स्टेप्स के जरिए अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आंकड़े और जानकारियां सुरक्षित और अपने तक सीमित रखते हुए खुद अपनी जीएसटी फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं।
छोटे और मझोले कारोबारियों के लिए पर्सनल कम्प्यूटर कई तरह से फायदेमंद होता है। पीसी के जरिए आप जीएसटी पोर्टल पर बड़ी सरलता से जीएसटी फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं। • जीएसटीएन काफी यूजर फ्रेंडली है जिससे आप सिर्फ 20 मिनट में अपना टैक्स फाइल कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको सिर्फ अपने डॉक्यूमेंट अपलोड करने होते हैं। • आप ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर बिना किसी परेशानी के एनवॉयस और जीएसटी से संबंधित दूसरे डॉक्युमेंट अपलोड कर सकते हैं। यह काफी सुविधाजनक और आसान है। • पीसी होने से आप तमाम कागजी लिखा-पढ़ी और अलग-अलग फाइलों को संभालकर रखने के झंझट से बच जाते हैं। आपके कारोबार से संबंधित तमाम आंकड़ो को बड़ी आसानी से कम्प्यूटर में संग्रहित किया जा सकता है। • किसी ऑफलाइन एक्सल बेस्ड फार्मेट पर कारोबार से संबंधित सारे विवरण डालें। आपको एक्सल शीट में कारोबार से संबंधित सभी आंकड़े मिल जाएंगे जिससे एकाउंटिग की प्रक्रिया बहुत आसान हो जाएगी। आप अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आंकड़ों को मासिक आधार पर संग्रहित कर सकते हैं। • आप अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आयत, निर्यात, मांग, आपूर्ति, कर भुगतान, अलग-अलग तरह के बिलों और दूसरे जरूरी दस्तावेजों को अपने कम्प्यूटर में संग्रहित रख सकते हैं और इन दस्तावेजों को जरूरत पड़ने पर कहीं भी और कभी भी देख सकते हैं। इससे आपके कारोबार के ऑडिट के समय भी सहूलियत मिलती है। • पर्सनल कम्प्यूटर पर आप अपनी जरूरत के अनुसार क्लियर टैक्स, टैली, जोहो बुक्स, जेन-जीएसटी जैसे सॉफ्टवेयर यूज कर सकते हैं। आप अपने पीसी पर जीएसटी फाइल करने के लिए किसी प्रोफेशनल की मदद ले सकते हैं। अगर आप किसी सीए को जानते हैं तो वो आपको जीएसटी के फायदे अच्छी तरह से समझा सकता है। अगर आप खुद जीएसटी फाइलिंग करना चाहते हैं तो आपको 5 सरल स्टेप्स का पालन करना होगा। आप अपने पीसी पर अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आंकड़ो को सुरक्षित रखते हुए खुद अपनी जीएसटी फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं। आप अपने पीसी पर इन 5 स्टेप्स के जरिए अपने कारोबार से संबंधित आंकड़े और जानकारियां सुरक्षित और अपने तक सीमित रखते हुए खुद अपनी जीएसटी फाइलिंग कर सकते हैं।

After reducing rates on about 300 items since the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, the government may now propose significant changes in the laws and rules, to simplify procedures and ease rules for the business.

The changes could include simplifying the tax return filing process and the composition scheme, apart from the decision on whether to continue with reverse charge mechanism (RCM), tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS), two government officials in know of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council--the apex body for decision making headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley—is likely to consider the big bang recommendations of the law advisory group in its next meeting on the first week of January in New Delhi.

related news

The law advisory committee will submit its report on January 1, with key recommendations pertaining to amendments in laws and rules to make the new tax system simple, one of the officials said.

However, certain changes could also require amendments in some of the five GST laws--Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Integrated (IGST), Union Territory GST (UTGST) and GST (Compensation to states). The amendments will be done after the announcement of the Union Budget in February.

“The law review group will see what provisions need to be changed. Traders concerns will definitely be addressed. For example, how do we deal with TDS and TCS under GST? Do we need the concept of invoice-matching?,” the official said.

Since its implementation from July 1, the new indirect tax system has faced criticism owing to the teething troubles including lack of clarity on return filing, errors in invoice matching, and major technical snags on the information technology portal GST Network (GSTN), among others.

The government has also, time and again, extended return filing dates. In a bid to ease compliance and simplifying procedures, earlier this month, the Council allowed tax assessees to file only two sets of forms—GSTR1 (for outward supplies or goods that they sell) and GSTR 3B (summary form) — instead of four earlier.

While small taxpayers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore will file quarterly returns (once in three months), those with a higher turnover will file monthly returns.

The return filing process may be changed completely as the concept of invoice matching may not exist. “There are various possibilities such as bringing in fresh return forms and formats,” another official said.

Similarly, whether concepts such as RCM, TDS and TCS should be there under GST or not will be decided the advisory group. The Council has currently deferred the implementation of all these concepts to March 31, 2018.

tags #Arun Jaitley #GST #GST Council

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.