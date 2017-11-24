All eyes on S&P now after Moody’s India rating upgrade

After Moody’s rating upgrade for the Indian economy, everyone is looking forward to the next possible piece of cake: a rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's (S&P) that is expected to come up soon.

As per an Indian Express report, government sources have said that S&P will present India’s sovereign ratings on Friday, expectations for the same being highly positive, especially after the Moody’s upgrade.

Industry leaders and economic experts are bracing themselves for both positive and negative outcome of the ratings. An upgrade for India’s ratings will be highly positive for the bond market and also reduce interest costs for both the government as well as companies raising funds from abroad.

A sovereign rating indicates a country’s risk profile and a rating upgrade will enhance India’s position as an investment destination for foreign investors.

Back in October, S&P had stated that India needs to improve on its fiscal position if it hopes for a rating upgrade, as per an Indian Express report.

The Moody’s ratings, on November 17, had come after a wait of 14 years. India’s sovereign rating was last upgraded by Moody’s in January 2004, to Baa3 from Ba1.

In January 2007, S&P had changed India’s rating to BBB-, which is the lowest investment grade rating for bonds. The outlook that it assigned back then was “stable” which it later changed to negative in 2009 and again raised it to stable in 2010.

In 2012, the outlook was lowered to negative, which again changed soon after the Modi government assumed office in May 2014, as per a Times of India report. However, the rating remained unchanged at BBB-.

Since then the government has announced a recapitalisation plan for public sector banks and has revamped GST rates.

The Moody’s ratings upgrade also quoted a change in outlook for India’s rating to stable from positive. And the markets, stocks and rupee had all rallied on the upgrade.

The possible upgrade will also come within weeks of India's 30-place improvement in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings as well, in which India jumped to the 100th rank this time.