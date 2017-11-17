Economy has cost Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said a survey was not needed to admit that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in India at the moment but the economy has cost him.

"That said I don't need a survey to tell me what most would admit - PM is the most popular leader in India at the moment however Economy has cost him," he tweeted.

He was reacting to the results of the survey conducted by Pew Research Global, which claimed that most Indians hold a favourable opinion of Modi, and many are content with the state of the economy and the direction the country is.

"Could very well still be true but we know a week is a long time in politics & this survey was done between Feb & March 17. Much could have changed!" Omar said in another tweet.