Dec 09, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC must address queries related to working of EVMs: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

PTI

"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.

The former chief minister was referring to reports of EVM malfunctioning at some election booths in Gujarat.

"I hope the Election Commission can step up & address the questions that are being asked of it about the trustworthiness of voting machines," he said in another tweet.

