Dec 14, 2017 02:54 PM IST

EC acting like BJP's puppet, PM's 'roadshow' violation of model code: Congress

The Prime Minister had violated the model code of conduct by holding a "roadshow" after voting in the Gujarat Assembly polls, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress said the Election Commission was a BJP "puppet" for not acting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his "roadshow" in Gujarat on Thursday.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter to target the BJP and PM Modi.

Chidambaram urged the media to take action.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said the poll panel was a "puppet and frontal organisation" of the ruling BJP as it took no action against Modi.

"It is a sad day for the country as EC has denigrated the Constitution," Surjewala said.

In a strongly worded attack, the Congress leader also said the "CEC (chief election commissioner) was acting like the prime minister's PS".

The opposition party's attack against the Election Commission and Modi comes a day after the poll panel issued a show cause notice to Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi for "prima facie" violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels.

The poll panel asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him.

"The rules are different for the Congress and newspapers, TV channels airing Gandhi's interviews, which were not a violation of the code of conduct. But at the same time, no action is being taken against the prime minister," Surjewala said.

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

