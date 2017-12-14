EC acting like BJP's puppet, PM's 'roadshow' violation of model code: Congress

The Congress said the Election Commission was a BJP "puppet" for not acting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his "roadshow" in Gujarat on Thursday.

The Prime Minister had violated the model code of conduct by holding a "roadshow" after voting in the Gujarat Assembly polls, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.



Allowing a roadshow of PM on voting day is a gross violation of code of conduct. It is an election campaign. What is the EC doing?

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 14, 2017

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter to target the BJP and PM Modi.

Chidambaram urged the media to take action.



Let the media look at the images on the TV screens, search its conscience and reach a conclusion. There has not been a more blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 14, 2017

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said the poll panel was a "puppet and frontal organisation" of the ruling BJP as it took no action against Modi.

"It is a sad day for the country as EC has denigrated the Constitution," Surjewala said.

In a strongly worded attack, the Congress leader also said the "CEC (chief election commissioner) was acting like the prime minister's PS".

The opposition party's attack against the Election Commission and Modi comes a day after the poll panel issued a show cause notice to Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi for "prima facie" violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels.

The poll panel asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him.

"The rules are different for the Congress and newspapers, TV channels airing Gandhi's interviews, which were not a violation of the code of conduct. But at the same time, no action is being taken against the prime minister," Surjewala said.