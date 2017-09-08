App
Sep 08, 2017 10:29 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Eat beef in your own country, then visit India: Tourism Minister's advice

"They can eat beef in their own country and then come to India. This is a cock-and-bull story," the bureaucrat-turned-minister said when asked if beef ban had affected tourism in India.

'Eat beef in your own country and then come to India'. This is the advice newly appointed tourism minister KJ Alphons has for foreign visitors.

“They can eat beef in their own country and then come to India. This is a cock-and-bull story,” the bureaucrat-turned-minister said when asked if beef ban had affected tourism in India.

Alphons was speaking to reporters at the 33rd annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators in Bhubaneswar.

On September 5, his first day in office, Alphons had said beef would continue to be consumed in Kerala.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/eat-beef-in-your-own-country-then-visit-india-tourism-ministers-advice-1512595.html

tags #beef #Current Affairs #India #Politics

