DUSU elections: Setback for BJP-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI emerges on top

Moneycontrol News

In a major setback to BJP-affiliated ABVP in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, two crucial posts of President and Vice President positions have been won by Congress-backed National Students Union of India. ABVP could manage only two seats of Secretary and Joint Secretary in DUSU this year.

Rocky Tuseed of NSUI defeated Rajjat Chaudhary of ABVP for the President's post. Rocky received 16,299 votes whereas Rajjat received 14,709 votes. For the Vice President's post, the battle was much closer. Kunal Sehrawat of NSUI defeated Parth Rana of ABVP by a mere 175 votes. Kunal polled 16,431 votes whereas Parth received 16,256 votes.

For the post of Secretary, ABVP’s Mahamedhaa Nagar received 17,156 votes who defeated NSUI’s Minakshi Meena who received 14,532 votes. The post of Joint Secretary was awarded to ABVP but a recounting of votes happened as NSUI protested that their candidate was ahead all the time. However, ABVP was finally declared victorious.

NSUI said they will move to the High Court asking for a stay on the secretary and joint secretary post.

This is the first time in last four elections when NSUI has grabbed the post of President and Vice President. In 2014 and 2015, ABVP grabbed all seats in the keenly watched DUSU polls and in 2016, NSUI won a consolation post of Joint Secretary while other three posts went to ABVP.

Congress top brass has congratulated the winning candidates of NSUI and they are to meet Sonia Gandhi in the evening.

Apparently, the involvement of ABVP in Ramjas college controversy earlier in May and a general anti-incumbency has cost the party dearly.