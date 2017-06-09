DU to start two new courses this session

Delhi University will be launching two new courses--a five-year integrated course in Journalism and a post-graduate diploma course in cyber security--from this academic session.

The Standing Committee on Academic Affairs, in a meeting today, gave the approval to launch the two courses, a Standing Committee member Nachiketa Singh said.

A nod was also given to set up 'School of Transnational Affairs' - a forum on a virtual platform for intellectuals and academics for discourse among scholars across the world.

"The think-tank will be interdisciplinary and deal with subjects such as social, political, economics and security," Singh told PTI.

The three agendas that received a nod from the standing committee today and will have to get the nod from the Academic Council and the Executive Council before they are implemented.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi had last year proposed for the introduction of a five-year integrated course in journalism.

"In the previous academic council meeting, the VC had mooted the idea of the courses. Though nothing concrete was known to us, he had set up committees of experts on cyber security and journalists to work on the syllabus and course content, which are now ready," said Singh.