DU student in BMW mows down man in DU's North Campus

A 50-year-old man died after he was hit by a BMW driven by a Delhi University student in North Campus, police said today.

The accused was arrested and later released on bail, they added.

The accident happened on January 10 and the accused was arrested the next day. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

A video of the incident rocketed the Internet. It shows the BMW flinging the pedestrian several feet in the air.

Abhinav Sahni, a student of Khalsa College, was behind the wheels. He was accompanied by his friends.

The BMW was coming from Kamla Nagar market, when it hit Shiv Nath, who was crossing the road. Nath was flung several metres into the air.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Sahni fled the spot in his car.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the accused was identified and arrested on January 11.

Sahni told police Nath suddenly came in front of his vehicle and he could not apply brakes in time to save the pedestrian.

He said he fled the spot because he was scared.

In the video of the accident, Nath can be seen running while crossing the road. A few moments later, the red-coloured BMW hits him.