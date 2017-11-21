DU law student dupes government job aspirants of lakhs through a fake ministry website

A law student from Delhi University was arrested on Saturday for cheating thousands of job aspirants. The student had started a fake website and collected over Rs 20 lakh from those aspiring for a government job.

The accused, 27-year-old Sumit Kumar was nabbed by police after he cheated over 4000 job applicants in just two days. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the LLM student had created a website and tried to pass it off as one that was linked to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The website was created with the aid of a web designer and had the name ‘wcdo.org.in.’ The site also carried the ministry’s logo and various helpline numbers. He then, according to the police, advertised on the website that there were over 6000 vacancies to be filled particularly as teachers and started to collect examination fee from applicants.

His luck ran out after a complaint was registered against the website at the Parliament Street police station by an official from the ministry. The investigators traced the bank account in which the examination fees were deposited and were directed to Sumit Kumar.

“We took the details of the account holder from the bank and nabbed the suspect. Initially, he tried to mislead us, but admitted on interrogation,” BK Singh, DCP (New Delhi) was quoted saying in the report.

Kumar reportedly stated that he was planning to earn a fortune with the help of the cash he collected through the website. While he allegedly told the police that he had set up an NGO and had it registered in March, he accepted that his organisation did not run any schools and so the vacancies were fake.

While the police have got hold of the key culprit, they are still in search of three others including the web designer who had helped Kumar in setting up the website.