DU admission 2017: Registration begins, apply at du.ac.in

Admission registration for various undergraduate merit-based courses for all colleges in Delhi University will open today evening at 6 PM. The registration for academic session 2017-18, for approximately 54,000 seats in 62 affiliated colleges, is likely to end on June 12.

Here is how you can apply on the site:

> Visit the website at www.du.ac.in

> Search for the course you wish to register for and get yourself registered.

> Upload relevant scanned documents.

> Take a print of the registration acknowledgement slip. An email and text message can also be expected if details have been provided.

> Once the university releases the first cut-off list, and if you are eligible, login to the site with your registration details and identify the colleges you wish to apply to. Take a print of the acknowledgement of your application.

> You can now visit the college within the following 3 days with the applicable acknowledgement slip and board and other relevant documents. Bank account details will also have to be furnished.

> Once your documents are verified, you will receive an admission from signed by the principal of the college and a payment link for the fees will be generated.

> Use to link to pay the course fees within 48 hours.

The university has also put together a grievance redressal system to address any issues related to the site accessibility. A help desk will also be available between 9 am to 5 pm daily.

Key points to remember:

> This year students will not be able to creation multiple registration IDs as they will be required to feed in their XII standard roll number.

> In case of any error in filling up your form, it can be edited up to June 12 when the process ends.

> Only your roll number for the board exam, both for CBSE and ICSE students, will be enough for the system to fetch your marks automatically.

> Women applicants from the NCT are not required to register separately for admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). They can do so by simply selecting the gender as female and area of residence as Delhi in the same centralised online registration form. NCWEB will put out its first cut off on June 24 at www.ncweb.du.ac.in) and at all its centres.