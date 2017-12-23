Drunk man takes away a Maruti Omni ambulance instead of his own Audi

In a bizarre incident that took place in Chennai, a drunk man took off with a hospital ambulance mistaking it for his own Audi car. The story came to light after the hospital authorities discovered that their ambulance van was missing.

While it is not yet really clear what exactly led to the mistake, a report in the RushLane stated that the discovery of the disappearance of the Maruti Omni Van came to notice only after the hospital staff, who were trying to respond to an emergency call at around 3 AM found out that the vehicle had disappeared. While the police started investigating the matter after the hospital authorities notified them about the theft, a surprising twist occurred.

To the shock of hospital authorities and police officials, a person reached the hospital driving the stolen vehicle and apologised for what he claimed was a mistake done by his boss.

According to the man, his boss - a man in his early thirties - had arrived at the hospital in his Audi car to allegedly drop off a friend but in his drunk condition took off with the ambulance by mistake. He realised his mistake only after reaching his home in Palavakkam, a city suburb and sent his driver to return the vehicle.

While the hospital authorities refrained from pressing the charges after the man reportedly apologised and paid for the minor damage he had caused on the vehicle, few questions still linger about the entire event.

Clear answers to exactly how the staff failed to notice the entire incident and how the driver mistook an Audi that was parked outside with the Maruti Omni that was parked within the hospital still ask for an explanation.