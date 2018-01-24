App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Drug authority plans new rules to counter abuse of OTC drugs

CDSCO is planning to roll out regulations for drugs that can be sold without a doctor's prescription and will amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) is planning to frame regulations for non-prescription drugs or over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, according to a report by Business Standard.

CDSCO is planning to roll out regulations for drugs that can be sold without a doctor's prescription and amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

"Currently, there can be misuse of high-risk drugs as there are no separate regulations. Names of drugs cannot be sold over the counter are not there. At present, drugs classified as Schedule X, H, H1 G and K cannot be sold without a doctor's prescription," GN Singh, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) told the newspaper.

According to the report, the government is also planning to ask chemists to stamp prescriptions so that prescriptions are not reused.

The new guidelines will be put in place in a bid to reduce anti-microbial resistance due to overconsumption of such drugs and to fall in line with globally accepted practices, the report suggests.

The reclassification of certain drugs that currently fall under Schedule X, H, H1, G and K and are considered high-risk, will be done by a committee.

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.