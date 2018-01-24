Drug authority plans new rules to counter abuse of OTC drugs

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) is planning to frame regulations for non-prescription drugs or over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, according to a report by Business Standard.

CDSCO is planning to roll out regulations for drugs that can be sold without a doctor's prescription and amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

"Currently, there can be misuse of high-risk drugs as there are no separate regulations. Names of drugs cannot be sold over the counter are not there. At present, drugs classified as Schedule X, H, H1 G and K cannot be sold without a doctor's prescription," GN Singh, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) told the newspaper.

According to the report, the government is also planning to ask chemists to stamp prescriptions so that prescriptions are not reused.

The new guidelines will be put in place in a bid to reduce anti-microbial resistance due to overconsumption of such drugs and to fall in line with globally accepted practices, the report suggests.

The reclassification of certain drugs that currently fall under Schedule X, H, H1, G and K and are considered high-risk, will be done by a committee.