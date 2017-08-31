App
Aug 31, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

DRI busts smuggling racket at FPO; seizes Rs 8.5 cr worth gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold, steroids and other goods, worth Rs 15 crore, illegally imported from abroad via Foreign Post Office (FPO).

It has arrested five persons, including an inspector (Customs), posted at the FPO.

"The DRI has conducted massive search operation in Delhi/ Faridabad and at foreign post office, New Delhi, and seized smuggled goods worth Rs 15 crore which was illegally imported through FPO, New Delhi," the agency said in a press release today.

The DRI has busted two such gangs and seized 24-carat 28 kg gold, worth Rs 8.5 crore, steroid worth Rs five crore and other high-value items, it said.

Evidence indicates that parcels containing these goods had originated from Thailand, Dubai, Turkey, Hong Kong and Indonesia, the DRI said.

The syndicate involves a large number of people, who were bringing restricted/prohibited goods like steroids, gold, electronic items, food supplements, saffron, cigarettes etc, it said.

"The syndicate had a nexus with government officials. Gold in different form and shapes were found concealed in undergarments, fancy dresses, vanity boxes, etc.," the DRI said, adding that all the parcels were found were wrongly declared as toys, t-shirts, bags, belt, etc.

"Most of these parcels were having fictitious addresses of consignees. The parcels are being delivered by the postmen to the contact persons of these groups," it said.

In this operation, which was conducted in the past four days, five persons including one government officer (inspector of the customs department) have been arrested so far, the DRI said.

About Rs 24 lakh unaccounted cash and several incriminating evidence have also been recovered from the accused person's premises, it said.

