App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 09, 2017 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

DRDO carries out successful tests of Nag missile

The defence ministry said Nag has been successfully flight tested twice by the DRDO against two different targets yesterday in Rajasthan. The missile can hit a target up to seven km.

DRDO carries out successful tests of Nag missile

India's indigenously developed third generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) Nag has been successfully flight tested by premier defence research organisation DRDO in deserts of Rajasthan, marking completion of development trials.

The defence ministry said Nag has been successfully flight tested twice by the DRDO against two different targets yesterday in Rajasthan. The missile can hit a target up to seven km.

"The ATGM Nag missile has successfully hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the armed forces," the ministry said.

India has been trying to ramp up its military capability in sync changing security dynamics in the region.

The defence ministry said yesterday's flight tests and the trials in June marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag missile.

"With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June in the peak of summer, the complete functionality of Nag ATGM along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag missile," it said.

tags #Current Affairs #defence

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.