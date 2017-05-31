DoPT pushes for live broadcast of Prime Minister events on its portal

Events attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be streamed live on its official website, the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) has suggested.

As part of an ambitious plan to expand its digital reach, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) wants scrolling rich site summary feeds from popular websites like the Prime Minister's Office and the Press Information Bureau.

Some of these suggestions were discussed in a recent meeting chaired by newly-appointed DoPT Joint Secretary Srinivas Ramaswamy Katikithala on implementation of e-office, or the use of computers in office work.

He suggested certain changes with respect to the department's website, including live streaming of functions headed by the Prime Minister and Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, so that everyone is aware of what's happening in the government. The tagging of their Twitter and Facebook accounts was also proposed and discussed.

According to minutes of the meeting, he also recommended scrolling rich rite summary feeds (referred to as regularly changing web content) from popular websites like Prime Minister's Office, Press Information Bureau, Union Public Service Commission and National Career Service Portal and popular videos from other websites.

"The overall objective behind this process is to make everybody aware just being on DoPT website what is happening throughout the government," the minutes of the meeting said.

The DoPT, the nodal department for personnel matters comes "fourth from the last out of 69 ministries and departments among those [which] are serious about implementation of e-office".

An estimated 53,000 files got scanned by the DoPT though no action has been taken so far for them being uploaded, it is learnt. A decision was also taken to expedite the purchase of high power scanners.