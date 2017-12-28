App
Dec 28, 2017 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't fall at the feet of those with money, fame, power: Rajinikanth

'Superstar' Rajinikanth on Thursday came out against the practice of people falling at the feet of those who have power, money and fame, saying one should prostrate only before God and parents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"We should prostrate before God, and our parents who gave us life," he said while addressing his fans on the third day of his meeting with them.

Further, people would be asked to fall at the feet of elders since they have seen many ups and downs (in life) "and that "you are also going to face them," he said.

"There is no need to fall at the feet of those who have money, fame and power," the 'Kabaali' star added. Stating that he would love to serve non-vegetarian food for his fans who had assembled at his Raghavendra marriage hall here, the 67-year-old actor said it was not permitted there.

"Let's have it another day," he said amidst cheers from his fans. Rajinikanth is holding such meetings over six days in a second event this year.

He had earlier met his fans in May and clicked pictures with them. He has already announced that he will make clear his stand on joining politics on December 31, which has set off a buzz in the political circles of the state.

