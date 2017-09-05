Doklam done & terrorists named, but Korea and OBOR will ensure India watches China

Moneycontrol Research

While the defusing of Doklam provided a conducive context for the BRICS summit, a flare-up in the Korean peninsula, internal politics and China’s economic imperatives make it worthwhile to read the signals emerging from our eastern neighbour in the coming days.

The BRICS summit declaration provided an early victory for Indian diplomacy. Further, in the bilateral meet between Modi & Xi, China reaffirmed following principles of “Panchsheel” treaty and emphasized on not letting differences become disputes.

While we take a note of this forward-looking development, in the medium term, some other bigger issues on economics (One Belt One Road) and geo-politics (North Korea) are likely to guide diplomatic deliberations, in our view.

BRICS pitch for more global economic cooperation

While the event backdrop of Brexit and then the US Presidential elections made the case for an insular protectionist world, voices from Euro area of late and now the BRICS suggest that trade liberalisation and global economic rebalancing are gaining ground. Interestingly, while Trump remains steadfast on building a wall at the border with Mexico, China is exploring a free trade agreement with the central American country.

Not surprisingly, the Chinese invited Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to the BRICS summit.

Another plus for Indian diplomacy

In the summit joint declaration, BRICS leaders condemned terrorism and named terror groups of concern to India, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Haqqani network.

It is worth noting that China had been hesitant about using the summit for discussing cross-border terror from Pakistan to India. Further, China itself has repeatedly blocked the UN Security Council move to ban Masood Azhar – Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Xi-Modi meet

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi’s bilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping can be seen as a positive development that brings back the status quo prevailing before Doklam.

While the agenda of the talks was apparently limited, in coming days diplomatic exchanges might have to focus also on issues related to geo-political fault lines (N. Korea) and economic interest (One belt one road).

N.Korea: relative economic linkage with India is negligible

N.Korea’s biggest trade partner is China constituting about 90 percent of its total exports (US 2.9 billion in 2016). Amusingly, India is the second biggest trade partner for N Korea exporting about 3 percent of the total. However, from the India’s point of view trade dependence is miniscule.

Out of India’s USD 276 billion export in 2016-17, North Korea constitutes about 0.016 percent (USD 45 million) and out of India’ USD 384 billion imports, North Korea share is just 0.022 percent (USD 85 million).

The rogue state’s belligerent acts every day can push regional geo-politics to a tipping point. And so China’s ability and willingness to contain North Korea would be tested more than ever before.

Table: Top five exports and imports from India to North Korea (FY17)

One Belt One Road: Sovereignty vs trade access

China’s most ambitious connectivity initiative having a trade objective is One Belt One Road (OBOR). Announced in 2013, this USD 1 trillion project subsumes the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and aims for a series of transport projects and includes about 68 countries.

However, India is in opposition to it. In general, India objects to implications of such a connectivity project on environment, sovereignty and financial sustainability. In particular, India has reservation against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (USD 50 billion) which passes through Pak-occupied Kashmir.

China would obviously attach a lot of strategic importance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as it would provide shorter access to end markets of Africa and Europe (Suez route) for its eastern territories. As a comparison, the new access route from Kashgar to Gwadar would reduce China’s trade route from about 12,000 km (via sea), to 2,000km (via land).

19th Congress for the Communist Party of China

Further, recent political developments in Asia and China’s assertiveness (border issues in South China Sea) should also be seen from the angle of domestic events in China. The Communist Party of China’s 19th congress is on October 18.

A known narrative is that Xi Jinping would use this opportunity to consolidate its position in the party and the government. This, he might do while getting loyalists into the Politburo standing committee and by exercising increased influence over the armed forces.

This could influence how Xi handles the North Korea situation, especially if the United States is drawn in. Indian diplomats should be braced for more assertiveness from China in the weeks to come.