you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK leader MK Stalin hails 'historic verdict' in telecom case

Expressing joy over the acquittal of all the accused including his sister Kanimozhi and former telecom minister Raja, Stalin charged that the case was a "planned" attempt at "insulting and finishing off" a political party, referring to his own party.

DMK leader MK Stalin today described as "historic" a special court verdict acquitting his party colleagues A Raja and Kanimozhi besides others in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

"A historic verdict has been delivered," Stalin, DMK Working President, told reporters here in response to the special court acquitting all the 19 accused in the case.

Recalling that the case was filed in 2009, he said it was a "planned (attempt) to insult and finish off a party in the political history (of the country)."

"It is a matter of joy that all of them have been acquitted," he added. Stalin earlier distributed sweets after the verdict was delivered even as DMK party workers and supporters held celebrations, especially outside the CIT Colony residence of Kanimozhi. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Fifteen others accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

tags #2G telecom case #Current Affairs #DMK #India #MK Stalin

