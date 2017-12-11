DLF partners Uber to offer subsidised rates for malls visit

Realty major DLF has tied up with Uber to offer subsidised rides to and fro for customers visiting its malls in the national capital region.

Till February 15 next year, Uber will charge only Rs 69 for 9 km ride to its shopping malls DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj and DLF 'The Place', Saket as well as DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon.

For DLF Mall of India, Noida, Uber will charge Rs 109 for 15km. This offer will be available from 11 am to 5 pm every day.

Customers will have to pay same amount while travelling back, DLF said in a statement.

"The partnership offers our consumers a very convenient access to all our malls for the forthcoming shopping season. Commuting to our malls at a super-subsidized rate ensures that our consumers get to visit DLF Shopping Malls as many times as they want during this festive," said Pushpa Bector, EVP & Head – DLF Shopping Malls.