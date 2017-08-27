Divorce rate of Muslim women is double of national average

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq brings relief to millions of Muslim women who have suffered because of the archaic personal law. The ruling gives them a reason to cheer as the divorce rate of Muslim women is almost the double of the country’s average of 0.24 percent, according to Census 2011 data.

In terms of sheer numbers, Hindus, who constitute nearly 80 percent of India’s population, are divorced more than Muslims. At 0.64 percent, the divorce rate of Muslims, however, is much higher than that of Hindus (0.20 percent).

A deep dive into Census 2011 data reveals interesting insights. For every 4 divorced Muslim women, there is one divorced Muslim man.

Muslim women are 3.7 times more divorced that Muslim men. In comparison, Hindu women are divorced only 1.8 times more than Hindu men. The gap highlights Muslim women’s higher vulnerability to get divorced due to triple talaq.

The higher divorce rate of Muslim women than Muslim men and Hindu women, is often attributed to easier provisions given to Muslim men in their personal and customary laws to divorce and remarry. This was one of the central issues raised in the triple talaq case.

Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, conducted a survey in 2015 and found that almost 1 in 11 Muslim women was subjected to triple talaq. They also found that the majority of these women were from poor families, more than often not receiving any alimony or compensation.

Remarriage of women in India is mostly met with and hindered by “social stigma, which is prevalent across all faiths,” said gender activist Pranaadhika Sinha Devburman. “I do not want to represent voices of Muslim women as I will not completely understand the unique challenges they face. However, I do know that at least among those whom I have interacted with, the fear of social stigma is greater than perhaps I would personally face [as a Hindu].”

“There is also the lack of family support in context of remarriage. This is what I have been told,” Devburman added.

The remarriage laws for women are seen to be more stringent than for men and the issue has been often raised by Muslim women’s groups. The petitioners in triple talaq case had also questioned ‘Nikah Halala’ and polygamy.