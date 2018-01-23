App
Jan 23, 2018 05:29 PM IST

Discussing possible impeachment motion against CJI with other parties: Sitaram Yechury

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today said his party is reaching out to other opposition parties to discuss the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in the coming budget session.

His statement comes close on the heels of four senior judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolting against Misra, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, an unprecedented development that sent shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.

Opposition parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) had then called for a probe into the issues flagged by the four judges.

"The CPI(M) is discussing with other opposition parties the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI," Yechury told reporters at the Left party's headquarters here.

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on January 29 and the Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented on February 1.

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6.

