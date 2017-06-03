DIPP scheme to raise IPR awareness; 4,300 programmes in 3 years

App
Jun 02, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

The government has formulated a scheme to increase awareness of intellectual property rights (IPRs) under which the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) would take several steps including organising 4,300 programmes in three years.

The DIPP created the "Scheme for IPR Awareness" under the mandate of the national IPR policy announced in 2016.

The scheme targets to conduct IP awareness workshops/ seminars in collaboration with industry organisations, academic institutions and other stakeholders across the country.

"These awareness programmes will be tailored for four categories - primary school, secondary school, university/ college and industry," DIPP has said in a statement.

Ill effects of piracy and counterfeiting would also be highlighted in the workshops and seminars.

"The duration of the scheme is for three years (April 2017 - March 2020). It is envisaged that during the next three years, around 4,300 IPR awareness programmes will be conducted," it said.

#India #policy

